May 23, 2004 – May 16, 2022

Christopher Lee Daniels was born in Knoxville, Tennessee on May 23, 2004 to Stephen Dwayne Daniels. Chris was a junior at Riverton High School and enjoyed school very much. He was a History buff and enjoyed working at the Wind River Heritage Center. He had many plans for his future.



He was a member of the United Baptist Church youth group.



Chris enjoyed playing video games and watching Anime. He also enjoyed woodworking and loved fishing.



He is survived by his father, Stephen; Stephen’s girlfriend Kerri Shideler and her children, Mikyla and Anistyn Ulysse; Kerri’s father, Gary Shideler, all of Riverton, WY; Kerri’s mother, Karen Shideler; Kerri’s brother Ryan Shideler of Glenrock, WY; Stephen’s mother and father, Laura and Fonzie Faulkner; maternal grandfather, Frank Horsley; uncles Corey, Jason, Mac, and Joe; aunts, Heather, Rachael, Terri, and Donna; cousins, Feather, Lena, Samuel, Neyland, Gracie, Adalyn, Jase, Trey, Hunter, Alexis, and Aspen all of Knoxville, TN.



In his new home of Riverton, WY, he leaves behind many good friends, teachers, and mentors.



He is preceded in death by his paternal Great Grandpa, Joe and Great Grandma Jane Ferguson.



A memorial will be held on June 4, 2022 at 11:00 am at the United Baptist Church in Riverton. All who loved Chris are welcome.



On-line condolences may be made at TheDavisFuneralHome.