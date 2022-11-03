Christmas Tree Permits on Shoshone Forest Available Next Week

Starting Thursday, November 10th, Shoshone National Forest Christmas tree permits will be available at district offices in Cody, Lander, and Dubois. Permits will also be available for purchase online by visiting www.Recreation.gov.

Christmas tree permits will be available for purchase Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Shoshone National Forest district offices. To find an updated list of local vendors selling Shoshone National Forest Christmas tree permits within our communities and additional details about Shoshone National Forest Christmas tree permits, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/shoshone/passes-permits/forestproducts.

To purchase a Christmas tree permit online, go to www.Recreation.gov and search for “Shoshone National Forest Christmas Tree Permits.” It is important to ensure you are purchasing a permit for the correct national forest. There is an additional $2.50 service fee when purchasing a tree permit online, and you must be able to print your purchased permit.

Shoshone National Forest is pleased to continue the Every Kid Outdoors initiative, which is a nationwide program to help educate the next generation of conservationists. All fourth graders are eligible to receive a fourth-grade pass that allows free access to federal lands and waters across the country for a full year. In support of this initiative, every fourth grader who presents a fourth-grade pass or paper voucher at any Shoshone National Forest district office will receive a permit for a free Christmas tree. To learn more about Every Kid Outdoors initiative, go to https://everykidoutdoors.gov/index.htm.

For more information on the Shoshone National Forest, visit (https://www.fs.usda.gov/shoshone), follow us on Twitter (@ShoshoneNF), or like us on Facebook (US Forest Service – Shoshone National Forest).