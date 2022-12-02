Christmas Cornhole and Cookoff for a good cause this Saturday

By: Shawn O’Brate

RIVERTON – The winter season is synonymous with giving, helping others, and doing whatever one can to make lives better and this upcoming weekend is no different. This weekend does just that as the Riverton Elks Lodge hosts a family fun, food-filled cornhole tournament to help raise money for food baskets to be donated.

Last year the Riverton Elks Lodge was able to raise enough money to make 60 baskets. This year the goal is to raise enough to make 100-120 baskets by the end of Saturday’s event.

Fremont County Cornhole has had their hands in a lot of fundraising events this year, but last year Ed Newbold, the owner and operator of the cornhole group and league, approached the Elks Lodge on Main Street because they’ve been “so good” to Newbold and the league.

“They let us play our league games here, they let us house our boards and equipment there, they have been so good to us,” Newbold said about Riverton’s Elks Lodge. “I’m hoping we can make a bunch for them on Saturday.”

The BPOE Elks Lodge in Riverton, Wyoming is hosting one of it’s biggest fundraising events of the year on Saturday with Cornhole competitions and BBQ cookoff all benefiting the making of Christmas food baskets for those in need.

In that first Christmas food basket fundraiser Newbold and the Lodge raised “around $800” throughout the day, playing cornhole with just one classification. This year they hope to not only raise more but show people that cornhole is a game for everybody, hence the new classification of “casuals” alongside the league players that are “advanced” and rarely miss when they toss the bag.

This is one of many Elks Lodge fundraisers that happen throughout the year, including fundraisers for scholarships that go to local students, but the cornhole tournament won’t be the only event raising funds for those in need.

Also on Saturday, while kids and adults toss bags at the boards, there will be a barbecue cookoff fundraiser happening at the Elks Lodge with votes being sold for $1 per ticket and $5 for six votes. This comes around the same time that you can also purchase a meal full of sliders and sides.

One-hundred percent of the food sales, barbecue cookoff votes, and entry fees for the cornhole tournament benefit the Riverton Elks Lodge holiday food basket costs.

If, for any reason, you can’t make it to the Elks Lodge on Saturday you can drop off any donations large or small at the Elks after 4 p.m. any day or on Sunday after 11 a.m. Any questions can be directed to Barbette Hernandez at (307)-851-9646 and if you would like to volunteer or register for the cookoff or the cornhole tournament you can call (307)-856-3600.