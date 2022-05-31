Christine “Chrissz” 0. Addison, 57, of Fort Washakie passed away in Casper at the Wyoming Medical Center. A rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Davis Funeral Home. The wake will follow at 25 Great Plains Road. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church with burial to follow at the Sharpnose Cemetery.



Christine Marie Addison was born on March 4, 1965 in Riverton, WY to Matthew Belt and Catherine Tekakwitha Addison. She attended Arapaho Elementary, St. Stephens High School and Riverton High School.



Christine was a member of the Native American Church and participated in the Northern Arapaho Sundance.



She lived in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Bishop, California, and lived the last thirty years in Fremont County.



Christine worked in the casinos when she lived in Bishop but when she came home, she was a homemaker. She enjoyed cooking, baking, trying new things, and going to the casino. She loved being with family and friends.



She is survived by her mother, Catherine Addison-Duffield; companion, John Crispan; sons, Anderston “Star” Antelope and Matthew “CY” Antelope; daughter, Nicole “Nikki” Antelope-Yellowplume; adopted brother, Ronne Kane; sisters, Cora Addison, Coreen Addison, Claudia Washington and Maybethe Washington; uncles, Wayne Addison and Bert Addison; aunts, Ruby Morgan, Shirley Washington, Irene CrazyThunder and Billy Ann Shangareaux; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; and she took many as brothers and sisters but unable to mention all with out leaving someone out but know that you are remembered.



She was preceded in death by her father, Matthew Belt; brothers, Cordell Washington, Jesse McClain, Lee Addison, and Allen Addison; sisters, Fallon Addison, Johnetta Seminole, and Leah Addison; grandparents, Bert and Martha Addison; and aunt, Loraine Addison.



