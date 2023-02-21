Child marriage bill gets Senate nod

Sen. Cale Case: “ 15-year-olds don’t often make the best parents.”

By Sarah Elmquist Squires

Supporters posed a grim picture: A grown man abusing a minor girl, fearing prosecution, takes her on a “romantic” getaway. To Wyoming. To get married.

That’s become an issue for “harbor states” that have lax regulations for underaged marriage, supporters of House Bill 7 argued on the Senate floor. The legislation would restrict the state from recognizing marriages between people under 18, but allowing for teens 16-17 whose parents/guardians and a judge agree it’s a good idea to wed.

The bill was cosponsored by local legislators Representative Ember Oakley and Senator Cale Case, and it was aired on the Senate floor for a third reading Thursday, when it sparked some debate but was ultimately passed 23-7. The bones of the bill restricting child marriage already cleared the House, but due to an amendment allowing for minors who’ve secured “emancipated” legal status to marry, it will head back to the House for confirmation.

Wyoming is currently one of eight states in the nation that doesn’t strictly limit marriage with an age requirement. The current law notes the age of 16 but provides provisions that would allow a younger person to wed with approval from a judge and guardian.

When the bill faced a third reading on the Senate floor on Thursday, several legislators shared data on Wyoming marriage statistics and suggested the marriage mandate was a solution in search of a problem.

“The short story is, it’s very rare,” Senator Brian Boner (R-Douglas) said of young people marrying in Wyoming. There has been only one marriage of a person aged 15 or younger in the last decade, he noted, citing vital statistic marriage records and explaining he’d vote against the legislation.

“A 15-year-old person is a child,” Sen. Case said. “Yes, I concede that a 15-year-old person can make babies, but I submit to you that 15-year-olds don’t often make the best parents.” Cultures around the world may differ on the age that’s appropriate for marriage and parenting, and in some it might be appropriate for a younger girl to marry an older man. In a lot of those scenarios, “in Wyoming, that would be a crime,” Case explained. Wyoming statutes already outline statutory rape, regardless of consent, when it comes to young people. “We know it happens,” he said of statutory rape involving a minor, “and we know that allowing marriage can sometimes disguise the crime.”

Case introduced the amendment that would allow people under the age of 18 to marry when a court has ruled them emancipated, a legal designation that allows them the right to enter into contracts, buy a home, and the ingredients necessary for raising a family otherwise restricted from minors.

“I think this amendment actually is incredibly intelligent in how it weaves all of these concerns as presented,” noted Senator Tara Nethercott (R-Laramie County). She described the rights afforded emancipated minors, from applying for a loan to having rights to enter into a contract for a place to live as needed for such a marriage.

The amendment allowing teens deemed emancipated by the courts to marry passed on the Senate floor, but the overall bill tightening marriage restrictions faced further scrutiny before its broader vote.

Debate

Sen. Larry Hicks had provided a handout to Senate colleagues that explained the bill was a solution to a problem that isn’t grounded in reality. “I’ve repeatedly asked ‘What’s the necessity for the bill?’” he shared. It’s not a rampant problem; only twice in the last 12 years, he said, has a child under 16 been married in Wyoming.

Hicks also called the issue a “self-correcting problem,” noting that Wyoming vital statistics on teen marriages had plunged from 215 in 1978 to an average of six in the last decade or so. “It just looks to me like this bill is a solution for a problem that doesn’t exist,” he said. “And what problem does exist out there is already correcting itself.”

Nethercott disagreed. She told her colleagues that there had been many bills debated that “probably don’t have the statistics” to necessitate the attention the legislature has given them, but many have been focused on the protection of children. It’s clear “that this body is committed to the protection of children from exploitation,” she shared. “And make no mistake, this is part of the conversation … I think it’s probably well hidden, including from the Office of Vital Statistics, in a variety of ways. But if you don’t believe that the marriage of a 14-year-old girl is not in some form exploitation, because I assure you it is … This is not the fantasy of two teenagers who’ve fallen in love … This body has made a commitment to protect girls of that age.”

Sen. Evie Brennan spoke as a mother of young girls. To those who suggest the marriage restriction would “step on parental rights,” she said she saw little difference in children being restricted from smoking, driving, and a host of other things. “Why would we allow them to marry at 15?” she asked her colleagues.

The bill ultimately passed the Senate by a vote of 23-7.