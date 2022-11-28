Chief Washakie Memorial Endowment Scholarship Applications for 2023-24 Available at UW

Scholarship applications are available starting Dec. 1 for the Chief Washakie Memorial Endowment for the 2023-24 academic year at the University of Wyoming.

Applications may be submitted through the online WyoScholarships system, with detailed instructions below. The application deadline is March 1, 2023.

— Log into WyoScholarships at www.uwyo.edu/wyoscholarships.

— Click the “Sign In” button.

— Sign in with your UW username and password. For first-time users, complete the general application questions when prompted, and click “Finish and Submit” when complete.

— Search for the Chief Washakie Memorial Endowment, and click the “Apply” button. All requested materials need to be submitted by March 1 to be considered.

Each applicant should have strong ties to the Wind River Indian Reservation community and be seeking a graduate degree, a bachelor’s degree or a certification to retain a current position. Full- and part-time students on campus or enrolled through distance education classes, online and at all class levels, including graduate/professional and second bachelor’s degree students, are encouraged to apply.

Applicants are asked to describe their involvement with the Wind River Indian Reservation community; to explain how they plan to use their education to benefit the reservation; and to provide a list of their honors, accomplishments and activities.

Scholarships will be awarded based on scholastic ability, potential and achievement; involvement in school, community and tribal activities; potential to contribute to the reservation community upon graduation; and financial circumstances. Awards will be for varying amounts depending on available funds and applicant qualifications.

Applicants are expected to have been admitted to UW and to apply for federal financial aid by submitting a 2023-24 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) at https://studentaid.gov/. Students can complete a FAFSA form now for the next school year.

For more information about the application process, call Allison Murray, associate director of scholarships in the UW Office of Scholarships and Financial Aid, at (307) 766-3016 or email amurra16@uwyo.edu.