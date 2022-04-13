Jun 15, 1958 – Apr 11, 2022

Cheryl Lynn Schwager, 63, of Lander passed away peacefully after a short battle with cancer at the Help for Health Hospice Home surrounded by family on Monday, April 11, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



Cheryl “Cheri” Lynn Schwager was born on June 15, 1958 in Lander, WY to Edwin and Deanna Marie (Osborne) Schwager. She grew up in Lander with her sister, Laura, and graduated from Lander Valley High School with the class of 1976



Cheri married Ron McKinney in 1978. They later moved to Jeffrey City for a few years where she worked at the Jeffrey City School for a time. Cheri and Ron moved back to Lander and had two daughters, Sarah and Lindsey. Cheri liked to say she lived her “golden years” early in life. She would spend the weekends outside hunting and snowmobiling. Cheri and Ron divorced in 2004.



Cheri worked for the family business Wildwood Flowers and Gifts from 1982 until 2010. She loved working with fresh flowers and enjoyed being outside in her flower beds and the greenhouse.



Cheri spent her later years adoring her four granchildren.



She is survived by her father, Edwin “Ed” Schwager; daughters, Sarah McKinney and Lindsey McKinney; sister, Laura Hudspeth and husband Pat; and grandchildren, Tatum Bath, Riley Flom, Isabella Diaz, and Ronnie Jax McKinney.



She was preceded in death by her mother, Deanna Schwager.



On-line condolences maybe made at TheDavisFuneralHome.com