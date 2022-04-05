November 25, 1952 – March 31, 2022

Cheryl Ann Nation (Matzka), 69, of Lander passed away at Westward Heights Care Center on March 31, 2022 with her family and friends at her side.

Cheryl was born on November 25, 1952 in Sacramento, California to Ross William Matzka and Florence Erb Raschka. She attended Placer County High School and graduated in 1970. She was crowned Queen of the Auburn Sierra Rangers in 1969. She married Harry James Nation at South Lake Tahoe in 1980, and after settled down in Lander, Wyoming to raise their three children: John William, Matthew Joseph, and Christina Ruth. She always cared for others, and was a registered nurse until she was injured. She liked to watch westerns and the Denver Broncos play football. She was steadfast in her faith and loved her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry James Nation, and her grandsons Brandon James Nation and Calvin Lewis Nation.

Her survivors include her three children and their families. John (Amber), Heavyn, Morgan, and Jackson. Matthew and Valerie Nation, Christina (AJ), Kilynn, Sienna, Daxton, and expecting baby Lincoln. Her dog, Cheyenne.

Burial has taken place at Mount Hope Cemetery, Tuesday, April 5th, 2022 at 10am. A celebration of life will be held at a later date and all close family and friends will be notified.

Please sign the on-line guestbook: hudsonsfh.com