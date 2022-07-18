Cheney Honored At 55th Annual Ethete Celebration Powwow

Ethete, WY – This past Saturday, Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney was honored at the 55th Annual Ethete Celebration Powwow on the Wind River Reservation.



Cheney met with attendees and spoke at the event. She was also honored for her service on behalf of Indian Country and to the state of Wyoming and was presented with a traditional shawl by members of the Northern Arapaho Tribe. The Tribe also performed an Honor Song in recognition of the Congresswoman.



Additionally, Rep. Cheney and Jordan Dresser, Chairman of the Northern Arapaho Business Council, issued the following statements about the Celebration:



“It was an honor for me to attend the Powwow this weekend and hear from so many members of the Tribe about the significance of this celebration. The issues facing Indian Country in our state are unique and serious and I have been and will remain focused on doing everything I can as a member of Congress to give our Tribal Communities a voice and deliver on their behalf.” -Liz Cheney, U.S. Congresswoman from Wyoming



“We are so pleased Liz was able to join us for this special celebration. She has been an ally to our Tribe and to all of Indian Country because she has been able to raise the problems and the issues we have to a national level, allowing us to find solutions. In particular, she’s helped us tremendously in the last couple years by using her voice and influence to get key things moved for us. I hope all members of our Tribe will join me in voting for her this year.” -Jordan Dresser, Chairman of the Northern Arapaho Business Council Cheney has an extensive track record of fighting on behalf of the Native American community while serving in Congress. This includes, but is not limited to: Sending a letter to the Secretaries of the Treasury and Interior requesting that any CARES Act that is distributed to Indian Country take into account that to Tribal Nations reside on Wind River Reservation and their unique needs should be taken into account . (April 2020)

a letter to the Secretaries of the Treasury and Interior requesting that any CARES Act that is distributed to Indian Country take into account that to Tribal Nations reside on Wind River Reservation and their unique needs should be taken into account (April 2020) Championing many bills to ensure the U.S. government fulfills our promises to tribal allies, including: Speaking in favor of H.R. 895, the Tribal School Federal Insurance Parity Act Cosponsoring H.R. 779 – To clarify the rights of Indians and Indian tribes on Indian lands under the National Labor Relations Act Cosponsoring H.R. 4586 – Native American Education Opportunity Act Cosponsoring H.Res. 368, which expresses support for the designation of May 5, 2021, as the “National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls” Cosponsoring H.R. 4348 – Tribal Family Fairness Act Removes administrative barriers to participation of Indian tribes in federal child welfare programs and increases federal funding for tribal child welfare programs. Cosponsoring H.R. 5735 – State, Local, Tribal, and Territorial Fiscal Recovery, Infrastructure, and Disaster Relief Flexibility Act Extended deadlines and expanded uses for some COVID-19 recovery funding. Cosponsoring H.R.7455 – IHS Contract Support Cost Amendment Act

many bills to ensure the U.S. government fulfills our promises to tribal allies, including: Working with the Tribes and FAA each year to ensure area-avoidance notices are posted while the Arapaho conduct their Sun Dance Festival

each year to ensure area-avoidance notices are posted while the Arapaho conduct their Sun Dance Festival Supporting funding for tribal health in each years’ appropriations packages News Release from Cheney for Wyoming