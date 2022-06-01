Cheney Campaign called Lindell’s Claim of Fraudulent Wyoming Election “Lunacy”

Cheyenne, WY – Cheney For Wyoming Campaign Manager Tammy Hooper issued the following statement in response to the claims made by MyPillow founder Mike Lindell to Cowboy State Daily that Wyoming elections are fraudulent and that those who disagree with this allegation are “traitors”:



“Our county clerks work tirelessly and do a fantastic job, as does our Secretary of State. The people of Wyoming honor and respect their public service and we have complete confidence in them to fairly and lawfully carry out our elections, as they have done consistently in the past.



“For an unhinged conspiracy theorist to make these baseless claims questioning the integrity of our elections in Wyoming, and calling those who don’t buy his fantasy ‘traitors,’ is dangerous and wrong. Everyone across Wyoming, including the Republican state party leadership, elected officials, and candidates have a responsibility to condemn these unfounded allegations and make clear that we won’t allow an out-of-state wacko to baselessly attack the integrity of our public servants or question our patriotism.”



BACKGROUND



According to Cowboy State Daily, Lindell said, “anyone who says Wyoming’s election results weren’t part of the problem, despite the fact the state had the largest margin of support for Trump in the country, is a traitor to America.” His exact quote, per CSD, was, “‘(a)ny politician says that — 100% traitor,’ he said. ‘Wyoming had 20-some thousand votes stole in the president election. That’s almost 10% of your home (total cast) votes in Wyoming. Everything was taken.'”



In addition to the above statement from Hooper, Rep. Cheney called Lindell’s claims “lunacy” in a social media post last night.