Cheney Calls To End Delay In Establishing A Uranium Reserve

Washington, DC – Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) led five of her House colleagues in sending a letter to Secretary Jennifer Granholm Friday calling on the Energy Department to end its delay in establishing a uranium reserve. The letter references how the continued delay, “is particularly disturbing as the current situation between Russia and Ukraine has brought to the forefront the vulnerability of the United States reliance on Russia, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan for the uranium needed to power our nuclear plants,” and also notes that the establishment of a uranium reserve is, “a matter of national, energy, and economic security and continued delays are no longer an option.”



