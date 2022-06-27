Cheney: Bill Protects Our Children & The Rights Of Law-Abiding Gun Owners

Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) issued the following statement after voting in favor of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act:



“As a mother and a constitutional conservative, I’m proud to support this sensible bill that will protect our children and limit violence without infringing on law-abiding citizens’ Second Amendment rights. Nothing in the bill restricts the rights of responsible gun owners. Period. I will always protect the Second Amendment. This legislation recognizes the importance of that right while making our schools safer, providing more tools for law enforcement, and expanding funding for mental health resources which is why I voted for it.”



BACKGROUND:



This legislation has been endorsed by both the Fraternal Order of Police and the National Sheriffs’ Association.



Click here for more details on what’s included in the legislation.