Cheer Camp creating fun, memories & halftime show

By: Shawn O’Brate

RIVERTON – This Saturday’s basketball games at Riverton High School (RHS) will be special for quite a few reasons as the boys look to fight for first place in the upcoming Regional Tournament and it will also be Senior Night.

During that Senior Night there will be presentations, flowers and families crying but there will also be a fun show during the halftime of the boys’ game against Kelly Walsh.

That halftime show will be filled with a multitude of cheers and dances performed by the RHS Cheerleaders and their large group of young girls all vying to one day be on the court in maroon-and-white just like their cheer mentors.

Those young girls all spent three days in a row at Jackson Elementary School at the annual RHS Cheer Camp. It was there where the horde of girls and boys, most in elementary school still, learned some of the basics of cheer as well as acrobatics and more.

After nights of learning how to cartwheel, follow cheer fundamentals and having fun the girls and boys of the RHS Cheer Camp are sure to put on a show during Senior Night. No matter what happens though, the whole point of the camp is to just have fun and learn some new things with new friends from high schoolers in colorful cheer outfits.

“My favorite part is teaching them and getting to know them … they just have fun with this kind of stuff and it’s fun getting to see that,” TaiLynne Keyes, a sophomore cheerleader, said about the camp.

Be sure to stop by Wolverine Gymnasium on Saturday night, February 18th, to cheer on your Lady Wolverines, your Wolverines and your future RHS cheerleaders!

If you can’t make it, the varsity games will be streamed live and for free, as always, on WyoToday’s YouTube page and on 93.9 KTAK, home of all Riverton athletics.

GO WOLVERINES!