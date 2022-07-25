Dec 17, 1937 – Jul 19, 2022

Charlotte Rose Lone Dog, 84, of Riverton, Wyoming passed away on July 19, 2022. A rosary and Wake will be held Tuesday, July 26 at 997 Rendezvous Road starting at 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 10:00 am at St. Stephens Catholic Church, burial to follow at Arapaho Catholic Cemetery.



Charlotte was born December 17, 1937 to Richard Lone Dog and Ione Hatten in South Dakota. She lived in South Dakota till she was 4 years old and they moved to Colorado and eventually Wyoming where she went to school at Hamilton Dome.



Charlotte was first married to Bob Jeffrey and then later to Harold Sauer. She had 2 daughters and 4 sons.



Charlotte was a big Denver Broncos fan, loved collecting Native American Knick-knacks and watching Walker Texas Ranger.



Charlotte is survived by her brothers Darrell Lone Bear, William Lone Bear, David Lone Bear and Hermus Lone Dog; Sisters Violet Lone Bear, Lynda Noah, Theresa Williams, Debbie Lone Bear, Rose Lone Bear and Becky (Kuka) Arioba: and extended families of, Lone Dog, L.one Bear, Sage, Goodman, Jenkins, Munnell, Spoonhunter, and Brown.



She is preceded in death by her daughters Colleen Jeffrey Jenkins, Rose Ann Lee; Sons Verdal Lee, Johnny Roberts, Frankie Allen, and Baby boy Jeffrey; Great Grandson Quinn Duran Jr.; Parents Richard Lone Dog, Ione Hatten; Brothers Richard (Poncho) Lone Dog, William Howard (Punky) Lone Bear; Sisters Jenny Lone Dog, Donna Goodman, Melody Spoonhunter Lone Bear.



On line condolences may be made at The Davis Funeral Home.Com