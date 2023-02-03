March 2, 1971 – January 25, 2023

Charles “Scott” Enger of Lander, Wyoming, died on January 25th, 2023 with his beloved partner Kimberli Benac-Lewis by his side.

Charles “Scott” Enger, age 51, was born on March 2nd, 1971 in Miami, Florida. He was the son of Charles John Enger and Nancy McCusker. Scott grew up in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. He loved to be outdoors; whether he was off on a hunt by himself or guiding one, horseback riding, fishing in his much-loved boat on beautiful Lake Powell, or even just on a hike. Scott thrived on being in the mountains and enjoying nature’s playground. However, throughout his life, his greatest joys were his four children.

Scott moved to Lander in 2014, where his work and granite skills allowed his business to flourish. A self-taught granite and sandstone genius, he built his business and served the Lander community and surrounding areas up until his passing.

Scott went on from this life to be greeted by his father Charles John Enger, his younger brother Joseph Enger, his grandma and grandpa, and cousin Joseph Enger.

Scott is survived by and will be greatly missed by his significant other since 2013, Kimberli Benac-Lewis of Lander, Wyoming, his mother Nancy McCusker of Lafayette, Colorado, his sister Brigette Enger-Arnold of Hawaii, four children, daughter Jade Patterson of Lander, Wyoming, son Chance Enger of Lander, Wyoming, daughter Peyton Enger of Caledonia, Mississippi and son Wyatt Enger of Caledonia, Mississippi, and numerous cousins, close friends, nieces and nephews and extended family members.

A celebration of life and potluck will be held at 4pm on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 8811 Hwy 789, the home of Tyler Balderston, for his friends and family here in Lander.

A Memorial Service is to be held at a later date in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

We are brought comfort in this time by Revelations 21: 3,4 which states “God himself will be with him. And he will wipe out every tear from their eyes, and death will be no more, neither will mourning, nor outcry, nor PAIN be anymore. The former things have gone away.”