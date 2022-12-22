Charges Against Quiver Dismissed in Dewey Homicide

By: Sarah Elmquist Squires

Managing Editor, WyoTodayMedia Newspapers

Three were originally charged in the death of 31-year-old Ashley Dewey after she was found beaten, stabbed, her body face down under a burning tire in a bathtub in Riverton in August. But charges have been dismissed against a man initially charged as an accessory in her murder.

Jason Quiver, 41, was initially accused of being an accessory after the fact for murder in the second degree after Dewey’s death, but in late October, his charges were dismissed. Two others are still awaiting prosecution: Kasia Monroe, 31, and Chastity Washington, 36, who investigators allege were involved with Dewey’s death.

Monroe was arraigned on Tuesday before District Court Judge Marvin Tyler in a video conference. She pled not guilty to a charge of being an accessory after-the-fact to second degree murder, which is punishable by not less than 20 years in prison to life and a fine of not more than $10,000.

According to investigators, on August 24, 2022, Dewey was found after police and fire officials were called to trailer #22, on North Seventh Street East in Riverton, on a report of smoke billowing from the residence. Dewey was face down in the bathtub with a burning tire on top of her, and the first officer on the scene dragged the tire from the residence, and pulled Dewey into the living room, where CPR was performed. She was pronounced dead a short time later.

Investigators wrote Dewey appeared to have been beaten and stabbed. Her cause of death was listed as a homicide due to “stab wounds of the chest and blunt force trauma of the head.” According to court documents, Monroe was outside the residence when police arrived. She later reportedly told investigators she’d seen Washington attack Dewey inside the trailer, and that Washington had stabbed the victim with a large kitchen knife, then kicked her in the face.

Police interviewed Quiver, who was found 150 yards from the trailer that day, according to court documents. His shirt was covered in blood, investigators reported. A police call log suggests Quiver was picked up for public intoxication at 5:01 p.m. on the 500 block of North Federal Boulevard that day.

Two days later, according to court documents, Quiver said Monroe and “T” seemed to be friends and called one another “sis.” Riverton Detective Kingston Cole, according to the affidavit, believed Quiver was referencing Washington, but could not recall her name. He said he saw “T” holding a knife.

During an October 20 interview, Quiver reportedly said he had seen Monroe and Washington strike Dewey in both a bedroom in the trailer and the bathroom. “Not knowing that Monroe was a possible aggressor in the commission of Dewey’s death hindered the investigation and delayed the apprehension of Monroe,” investigators wrote.

On October 28, prosecutors dismissed Quiver’s accessory after the fact to murder in the second degree charge. Washington and Monroe are both charged with accessory before the fact to murder in the second degree; Washington also faces charges of arson in the first degree and firearm theft.