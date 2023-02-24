Championship Saturday on Tap at 1A/2A Regionals

Boys – Class 1A Regional at Lander Valley High School

Thursday

Cokeville 61, Meeteetse 31

Burlington 56, Little Snake River 49

Saratoga 71, Riverside 37

Farson-Eden 59, Dubois 49 (OT)

Friday

Little Snake River 45, Meeteetse 41 (Meeteetse eliminated)

Dubois 51, Riversid 41 (Riverside eliminated)

Cokeville 49, Burlington 43

Saratoga 56, Farson-Eden 34

Saturday

9:30 a.m. Little Snake River vs Farson-Eden (Aux) Loser out

9:30 a.m. Dubois vs. Burlington (FH) Loser out

1 p.m. Cokeville vs. Saratoga, Championship

2:30 p.m. Third place game, winners of 9:30 games

Girls – Class 1A Regional at Lander Valley High School

Encampment 50, Dubois 39

Burlington 57, Little Snake River 48

Cokeville 65, Meeteetse 22

Riverside 43, Saratoga 37

Friday

Little Snake River 60, Dubois 59 (Dubois eliminated)

Saratoga 45, Meeteetse 25 (Meeteetse eliminated)

Burlington 46, Encampment 38 (Huskies earn trip to State)

Cokeville 52, Riverside 41 (Panthers earn trip to State)

Saturday

11:10 a.m. Little Snake River vs. Riverside (Aux) Loser out

11:10 Saratoga vs Encampment (FH) Loser out

2:45 p.m. Burlington vs Cokeville – Championship

4 p.m. Winners of 11:10 games for Third Placd

Boys – Class 2A Regional at Riverton High School

Wind River 83, Kemmerer 81 (OT)

Greybull 60, Big Piney 27

St. Stephens 58, Rocky Mountain 53

Shoshoni 61, Wyoming Indian 41

Friday

Kemmerer 68, Big Piney 61 (Big Piney eliminated)

Wyoming Indian 73, Rocky Mountain 46 (Rky Mtn eliminated)

Wind River 82, Greybull 53 (Cougars earn trip to State)

Shoshoni 58, St. Stephens 52 (Wranglers earn trip to State)

Saturday

9:30 a.m. Kemmerer vs St. Stephens (RMS) Loser out

9:30 a.m. Wyoming Indian vs Greybull (RHS) Loser out

1 p.m. Wind River vs Shoshoni, Championship

4 p.m. winners of 9:30 games play for Third place

Girls – Class 2A Regional at Riverton High School

Thursday:

Rocky Mountain 64, St. Stephens 33

Kemmerer 37, Shoshoni 26

Big Piney 47, Wind River 42

Wyoming Indian 51, Greybull 42

Friday

Shoshoni 59, St. Stephens 35 (St Stephens eliminated)

Wind River 31, Greybull 27 (Greybull eliminated)

Rocky Mountain 48, Kemmerer 27

Wyoming Indian 55, Big Piney 48 (2OT)

Saturday

8 a.m. Shoshoni vs Big Piney (RMS) Loser out

8 a.m. Wind River vs Kemmerer (RHS) Loser out

11:30 a.m. Rocky Mountain vs Wyoming Indian, Championship

2:30 p.m. winners of 8 a.m. game for Third Place

Non Tournament Scores:

Class 3A

Lyman 59, Lander Valley 53

Lovell 62, Thermopolis 48

Worland 79, Buffalo 74

Class 4A

Cody 49, Riverton 42 (OT)