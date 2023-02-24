Championship Saturday on Tap at 1A/2A Regionals

Boys – Class 1A Regional at Lander Valley High School
Thursday
Cokeville 61, Meeteetse 31
Burlington 56, Little Snake River 49
Saratoga 71, Riverside 37
Farson-Eden 59, Dubois 49 (OT)
Friday
Little Snake River 45, Meeteetse 41 (Meeteetse eliminated)
Dubois 51, Riversid 41 (Riverside eliminated)
Cokeville 49, Burlington 43
Saratoga 56, Farson-Eden 34
Saturday
9:30 a.m. Little Snake River vs Farson-Eden (Aux) Loser out
9:30 a.m. Dubois vs. Burlington (FH) Loser out
1 p.m. Cokeville vs. Saratoga, Championship
2:30 p.m. Third place game, winners of 9:30 games
Girls – Class 1A Regional at Lander Valley High School
Encampment 50, Dubois 39
Burlington 57, Little Snake River 48
Cokeville 65, Meeteetse 22
Riverside 43, Saratoga 37
Friday
Little Snake River 60, Dubois 59 (Dubois eliminated)
Saratoga 45, Meeteetse 25 (Meeteetse eliminated)
Burlington 46, Encampment 38 (Huskies earn trip to State)
Cokeville 52, Riverside 41 (Panthers earn trip to State)
Saturday
11:10 a.m. Little Snake River vs. Riverside (Aux) Loser out
11:10 Saratoga vs Encampment (FH) Loser out
2:45 p.m. Burlington vs Cokeville – Championship
4 p.m. Winners of 11:10 games for Third Placd
Boys – Class 2A Regional at Riverton High School
Wind River 83, Kemmerer 81 (OT)
Greybull 60, Big Piney 27
St. Stephens 58, Rocky Mountain 53
Shoshoni 61, Wyoming Indian 41
Friday
Kemmerer 68, Big Piney 61 (Big Piney eliminated)
Wyoming Indian 73, Rocky Mountain 46 (Rky Mtn eliminated)
Wind River 82, Greybull 53 (Cougars earn trip to State)
Shoshoni 58, St. Stephens 52 (Wranglers earn trip to State)
Saturday
9:30 a.m. Kemmerer vs St. Stephens (RMS) Loser out
9:30 a.m. Wyoming Indian vs Greybull (RHS) Loser out
1 p.m. Wind River vs Shoshoni, Championship
4 p.m. winners of 9:30 games play for Third place
Girls – Class 2A Regional at Riverton High School
Thursday:
Rocky Mountain 64, St. Stephens 33
Kemmerer 37, Shoshoni 26
Big Piney 47, Wind River 42
Wyoming Indian 51, Greybull 42
Friday
Shoshoni 59, St. Stephens 35 (St Stephens eliminated)
Wind River 31, Greybull 27 (Greybull eliminated)
Rocky Mountain 48, Kemmerer 27
Wyoming Indian 55, Big Piney 48 (2OT)
Saturday
8 a.m. Shoshoni vs Big Piney (RMS) Loser out
8 a.m. Wind River vs Kemmerer (RHS) Loser out
11:30 a.m. Rocky Mountain vs Wyoming Indian, Championship
2:30 p.m. winners of 8 a.m. game for Third Place
Non Tournament Scores:
Class 3A
Lyman 59, Lander Valley 53
Lovell 62, Thermopolis 48
Worland 79, Buffalo 74
Class 4A
Cody 49, Riverton 42 (OT)