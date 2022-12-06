CFN Names Cowboys to Its Freshman All-America Team

Laramie– College Football News (CFN) announced its Freshman All-America teams on Tuesday. Wyoming Cowboy offensive guard Emmanuel Pregnon was named to CFN’s Second Team Freshman All-America team and defensive end Braden Siders earned Honorable Mention Freshman All-America honors.
Pregnon enjoyed an outstanding redshirt freshman season. He started 10 of 12 games this season at right guard, missing only two games due to injury. Against BYU, Pregnon was the highest graded Cowboy offensive lineman, with a grade of 83 percent with seven knockdown blocks. He did not give up a single sack all season.
Pregnon was part of a Wyoming offensive line who helped the Cowboys rank No. 2 in the Mountain West and No. 37 in the nation in rushing offense, averaging 187.8 rushing yards per game. He was also a key member of a Cowboy offensive line that ranked No. 2 in the Mountain West and No. 23 in the FBS in fewest tackles for loss allowed, giving up only 4.33 TFLs per game, and he and his offensive teammates ranked No. 3 in the MW and No. 25 in the nation in fewest sacks allowed, giving up only 1.25 sacks per game.
Siders ended the regular season with 38 total tackles, including 29 solo stops. He ranked second on the Cowboy team in tackles for loss with 10.5 and added 5.0 sacks, seven quarterback hurries and one pass breakup. Siders started all 12 games at defensive end for the Pokes in his redshirt freshman season.
Siders and his defensive teammates ranked No. 2 in the Mountain West and No. 21 in the nation in sacks, averaging 2.83 sacks per game.
Both Wyoming redshirt freshmen are from the Denver metropolitan area. Pregnon played his high school football at Thomas Jefferson High School in Denver. Siders is from Thornton, Colo., and played at Ralston Valley High School in Arvada, Colo.