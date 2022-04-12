Central Wyoming College named Interim Golf Coach

By Shawn O’Brate, WyoToday

RIVERTON–The Central Wyoming College Rustler men and women’s golf team is officially back on track after naming Jorden James as the new interim head coach for the remainder of the Spring season.

James, a recent graduate of the University of Wyoming in kinesiology, is “very excited” to get going with his new team after practicing this week with them. Ever since he picked up the clubs at eight years old James has had a passion for golf that will hopefully bleed into his team and help them grow together and individually during the rest of the season.

After the tournament in McCook, Nebraska was rescheduled due to severe wind warnings James now has an extra weekend to get his team right and prepare them for their next tournament.

CWC Golf has some strong players on both the men’s and women’s team including Aubree Johnson and Elly LeBlanc who have both won first place in individual tournaments so far this season. James said he feels “lucky” to have such talented players already at peak performance this season.

As far as the men’s team, there is Trevor Berry and Dominic Yates who are very consistent and continually place in the top-ten whenever they step on the greens wearing the Rustler orange polos.

When asked about what James wants out of these two teams he had a very simple answer: “for the girls team I would like them to go to the National tournament down in Florida. And for the boys I’d like us to crack the top-three in the region, I really think we can even with the ton of impressive competition who could probably play in D1.”

James, who is only 22 years old, has plenty of reasons to be ecstatic about his new position. Not only will it look great on a future resume after he finishes his Physical Therapy degree, which he begins next year, but he’s enthusiastic about what CWC will go up against.

“I look forward to the competition and trying to get better as a whole,” James said, “I’m really excited to see how we stack up.”

He’ll get first-hand experience in that aspect of the job when he and his team travel to Nebraska next Wednesday for the McCook invitational. He’ll also get a chance to show everyone in Riverton what he has accomplished when his team plays on the home course at Riverton Country Club during the final week of April.

“I’m just looking to enjoy the challenge,” James said at Friday’s practice, “I really think I can gain a lot from it.”

While James is coaching the CWC team the Fremont County community can support and watch him in action throughout every remaining weekend in April including at Torrington (04/22-04/23) and at Riverton (04/29-04/30).