Centennial Park Rally by LGBTQ+ Supporters Challenged Conventions; Protested School Board Actions

By Jeff Rebitski, Staff Writer

A rally held at Centennial Park in Lander on Tuesday afternoon challenged the conventional way of thinking and asked the community of Lander to support the LGTBQI+ community.

Following the Lander School Board vote last tuesday the 17th to amend policy AC and remove “actual or percieved” and sexual orientation, gender identity, veteran status, marital status, and pregnancy from the policy and instead insert “Protected Classes,” the LGBTQI+ community of the student body decided to hold a peaceful protest to object to the change.

During the board meeting, the motion was made by Taylor Jacobs and seconded by Scott Jensen and approved by Michelle Escudero, Theresa Nirider, Kathy Hitt, Jarod Kail, Brett Berg, Scott Jensen and Taylor Jacobs.

In the discussion, evidence was presented by the board that supported the change based upon comparisons made to the original OCR documents that are the standard in schools and other organizations across the nation.

While the students and community members stood and listened to the speeches with signs and rainbow flags blowing in the breeze, some of the keynote speakers sparked outrage that such a change would be made and accepted by Lander Schools. Several stories of despair and bullying were shared as bystanders from the very young to the very old listened intently to the often painful stories of fear and degradation inflicted upon the LGTBQI+ community in Lander.

The rally was peaceful but tense as the calls for action rang out to remove 4 members of the school board who are up for re-election this fall. Based on Facebook feeds that were very active during and immediately after the rally, there is at least 1 person who has agreed to run for a position on the board.

There were multiple statements made and letters read that were submitted by anonymous students who recalled their disturbing experiences with bullying and abuse. The language was disturbingly graphic but surgically precise in describing how these students felt after these alleged incidents. “Barking,” “Mis-Gendered,” “Marginalized Identities,” are some of the statements made in these recollections of trauma imposed on students in Lander. One poignant comment that was shared by a student who was “too afraid” to be at the rally for fear of retaliation was “there is no hope for a solution.”

Robin, one of the older members of the community who chose to address the crowd, was very passionate about her own experiences and called for all to “Love our youth without judging our youth.” The response from the applauding crowd was almost deafening.