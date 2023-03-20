CDL Driver-Wyoming Waste Systems

Wyoming Waste, a Waste Connections company, is looking for a safety conscience Local CDL Driver to join our team in Riverton, WY.

The schedule will be Monday – Friday daytime shift with a start time of 5am. Full time hours with some overtime available. Pay will depend on experience. Wage increases available starting 6 months after hire date. Starting wage is $20.25 an hour!

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Ability to safely operate a garbage truck on specified routes to collect solid waste.

Ability to read route sheets and service each customer identified on the sheet or assigned by the dispatcher.

Perform routine inspection and maintenance on vehicles such as checking fluids, safety equipment, and tires.

Ability to perform a physically demanding job, loading and unloading, at times with no helpers.

Courteous interaction with our customers and perform other miscellaneous job-related duties as assigned.

WORKING CONDITIONS AND PHYSICAL EFFORT:

Extensive physical activity. Requires strenuous physical work; heavy lifting, pushing, or pulling required of objects over 50 pounds.

Work environment involves some exposure to physical risks such as moving mechanical parts which require following basic safety precautions.

The employee is exposed to outside weather, including frequent wet and/or humid conditions, as well as exposure to fumes and vibration. Noise level is usually moderate.

MINIMUM JOB REQUIREMENTS:

Valid Class B CDL with air brakes endorsement as a minimum.

Clean driving record.

Ability to read, write, comprehend and communicate in English. High school diploma or equivalent preferred.

Minimum 1 year of experience that is directly related to the duties and responsibilities specified.

Apply today and Connect with Your Future at www.wasteconnections.com!

Successful candidates are those who seek to thrive in an environment of operational excellence and accountability. We offer excellent benefits including: medical, dental, vision, flexible spending account, long term disability, life insurance, 401K retirement and unlimited opportunities to “Connect with Your Future”.

Waste Connections is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer (Minority/Female/Disabled/ Veterans)