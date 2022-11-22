Carruth and Zuroske Named CSC Academic All-District

LARAMIE – A pair of Wyoming volleyball student-athletes were named to the College Sports Communicators (formerly CoSIDA) All-District Team Tuesday, as announced by the organization. Corin Carruth and Hailey Zuroske both received the honor for the first time in their careers.

Carruth, who is majoring in Elementary Education, has compiled a perfect 4.0 cumulative GPA while Zuroske has a 3.73 GPA in Professional Pharmacy. To be considered for the all-district team, a student-athlete must have at least a 3.50 cumulative GPA and be a starter of key reserve for their team.

Carruth appeared in 88 sets this season for Wyoming and was third on the team with 224 kills and 2.55 kills per set. Carruth averaged 1.55 digs per set and had 35 total blocks while her 20 service aces were fourth-best on the Cowgirls. Carruth registered five double-doubles this season and had 11 matches with 10-or-more kills.

Zuroske, who was one of only two Cowgirls to appear in all 120 sets this season, was playing libero for Wyoming for the first time in her career. Zuroske finished the season with 442 digs and averaged 3.68 digs per set, a mark that ranked fourth in the Mountain West. The 442 digs, meanwhile, were the sixth-most in a single season in program history. Zuroske also led the team with 29 aces in 2022.

Both Carruth and Zuroske, who become the fifth and sixth members of the academic all-district team during the Chad Callihan Era, are now eligible for the CSC Academic All-America Team which will be announced in December.

Per University of Wyoming Athletics