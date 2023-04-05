October 23, 1938 – March 30, 2023

Caroline Ruth Spriggs Franch born October 23, 1938 to Pete and Margaret McDougall Spriggs, jumped in her chariot and was carried away in true Caroline fashion, on March 30, 2023 at Westward Heights nursing home in Lander Wyoming.

Growing up, she helped on the ranch, along with her cousins. They could be seen riding horses all around Lander and the foothills. After graduating from Fremont County Vocational High School, she attended Parks business school in Denver Colorado, except for Cheyenne Frontier days week, which drew her back to the Cowboy state and the bright lights and fast horses of the rodeo. Upon completion of Business school she worked at the Wyoming State Training School, secretaries, at Head Start at Lander, and helped Pete and Margaret at the Horse shoe Motel and liquor store that they owned in Lander, Wyoming. She was very active in the local and state Chariot Racing associations, serving several offices throughout her years. She was the first women chariot driver in the state of Wyoming in the early 60’s. She traveled throughout the neighboring states throughout the years competing in summer, fall, winter chariot racing. One of her proudest moments was when she won a platter sized belt buckle in Keldson’s BBQ charity chariot races in Brighton, Colorado. She also won several state titles. She helped her dad at Cheyenne Frontier Days, and Central Wyoming Fair in Casper with the Chariot teams. Some of her duties included, care of the horses, hooking them up, warming them up, cooling them out as well as jockeying horses for others at the flat track races. She also competed in Rodeos in the barrel racing through out the state and was the Lander Pioneer Days Rodeo Queen.

She married Gene Franch in Red Lodge Montana, and raised two children Diane Boche, and Darrel “Rusty” Franch. She hauled her daughter to all of her High School rodeos as well as Little Britches, and local rodeo competitions. She enjoyed Rusty’s culinary cooking skills, as he would make her dinner and she would hear about his latest fixer-up activity.

She enjoyed traveling with friends and family. Rondi Dollard, Diane, and Caroline had trips to Texas, as well as Caroline traveling to California, Washington, and Hawai’i, she took her nieces on trips to California coast, Washington, and Hawai’i.

She is survived by her children Diane (Morey) Boche, Darrel “Rusty” (Cathy) Franch. Brothers and Sisters Paul Spriggs of California, Kathy Ruby of Riverton, Douglas Spriggs (Jackie) of Washington, Tom Spriggs (Sandy) of Lander. And Multiple Nieces and Nephews, and Grand Nieces and Nephews.

Preceded in death by her parents, Husband Gene Franch, Aunts Edith Lowe, Jessie MacDonald, Nancy Garner, and Uncle PeeWee McDougall. Helen Hennessey, Jim Spriggs, Bud Spriggs, Dean Spriggs, Ruth Jenkins.

A family celebration will be held at a later date.

