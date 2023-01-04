7/29/1929 – 12/26/2022

Caroline (Phagan) Werner

Born 7/29/1929 in Lander Wyoming to James A and Jennie A Weisner passed away 12/26/2022 at Westward Heights Nursing Home. Caroline graduated from high school in 1946 and married Kenneth Phagan 6/3/1947. They had two children, Patrick and Susan.

Caroline enjoyed rock hunting, fishing, braiding rugs, painting and playing cards. She was an active member of the Fremont County Pioneer Association for many years, First Baptist Church and Ruth Circle. Most of all she enjoyed playing Pinochle at the senior center.

Caroline is survived by her daughter, Suzi Bingel; Grandsons Matt (Cindi) Bingel, Nate (Stephanie) Bingel and her beloved great grandsons, Michael, Brandon and Tommy Bingel.

Caroline was pre-deceased by her parents and sister Leanna Womack and brother Calvin Weisner. Also, husbands, Ken Phagan and Art Werner, son Patrick, and infant grandson, Kenneth Paul Bingel, and son in law, Tom Bingel.

Memorials can be made to the Lander Senior Center or First Baptist Church.

Services at Chapel of Mount Hope, Hudson’s Funeral Home, 680 Mount Hope Drive, Lander, Wyoming, 10:00a – 12:00p Visitation, 1:00p Graveside Service with interment at Mount Hope Cemetery on January 5, 2023. There will be a Memorial Celebration of Life during the warmer months.

Please sign the on-line guestbook: hudsonsfh.com