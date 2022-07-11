July 16, 1938 – June 29, 2022

Caroline Joy Hamilton passed away June 29, 2022 at Amie Holt Care Center in Buffalo, WY. Caroline was born in Paradise Valley, WY on July 16, 1938, the oldest of four children born to Dorothy May (Eisemann) and Jacob Haun, Jr. She grew up in Riverton, WY and graduated from RHS in 1956. She attended the University of Wyoming for two years before becoming a stewardess for Frontier Airlines, which had been her dream as a way to travel and see the world. Then she met a Montana man and fell in love. Caroline married Clayton Hamilton on June 24, 1962. This year recently marked their 60th wedding anniversary.

Caroline and Clayton lived and worked in Billings, MT, Hardin, MT and Blackfoot, ID before purchasing the Gambles Store in Sheridan, WY. Together they ran the store for 12 years. After selling their business, she continued in secretarial positions and served many years as secretary to the Superintendent of Public Schools.

A long-time member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Caroline possessed a deep faith in God, always knowing that her life was defined by Christ as one redeemed. She especially loved singing the hymns in worship. She took Bible classes and served on the Alter Guild creating beautiful floral arrangements for church. Caroline was a member of Beta Sigma Phi where she built friendships that lasted a lifetime. She followed conservative politics and was part of Republican Women of Sheridan County.

Caroline had a green thumb and their home became a greenhouse of ferns, tropical plants and succulents. Summer-times she cultivated a prolific vegetable garden and growing colorful flowers surrounding the house. Ceramics, macramé, candle-making, wire trees, and sewing leather pillows were some of her interests. She was generous with her creations and enjoyed gifting them to others. For years she sewed her own colorful dresses and jackets, accessorizing and wearing them in notable style.

A life-long learner, Caroline was well-read in non-fiction and current events. She regularly enrolled in classes at Sheridan Community College, particularly in art or communications. There she studied pottery and welding, but stained glass was always her passion and as an artist she eventually developed a following for her beautiful mosaic mirrors.

Caroline thrived in the outdoors and delighted in varied landscapes, twisted trees, a babbling brook, a piece of driftwood. She noticed pretty little birds and often walked at The Powder Horn to get some exercise and see what she could spy. Caroline was always ready for an adventure with Clayton, whether long pack trips to the high country or mid-winter snow machine rides. Together, the place they loved most was their cabin in the Big Horn Mountains, a favorite spot for watching wildlife or riding trails on their horses, especially her endeared Arabian horses. Whether at home or at the cabin, hospitality came naturally for them, and Caroline was quick to invite and welcome anyone with conversation, food and drink.

She was a devoted wife to Clayton, a loving mother to her two children, their biggest fan, and she adored her five grandchildren who called her Grandma Caroline. She is remembered for her beautiful smile and cheerful greeting, her enthusiasm and interest in all things, her generosity, and above all her easy laughter and giggles. She saw the bright side of life. Her virtue was a lovely cheerfulness until her last expressed word. And now she is in perfect communion with her Savior Jesus Christ.

Caroline is survived by husband, Clayton; daughter Channon (Sandy) Balkan, son Cary (Penny) Hamilton; grandchildren Claire Balkan, Grace Balkan, Belle Balkan, Max Hamilton, Tanner Hamilton; brother Richard (Janice) Haun and sister Sandy (Terry) Cole. She is predeceased by her parents and sister Janice (Jerry) Cole.

A public viewing will be held at 9:00 AM on Monday, July 11, 2022 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Sheridan, WY. Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM with Rev. Paul J. Cain officiating. Following the funeral service, interment will take place in Big Horn, WY at Mount Hope Cemetery. A lunch reception will immediately follow graveside services at The Barn in Big Horn. Memorials can be made to Martin Luther Grammar School.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at championfh.com.