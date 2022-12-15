October 5, 1939 – November 22, 2022

Carole Jean Meketuk(Bolin) was born October 5, 1939 to Joseph and Georgia Bolin in Naperville, Illinois. Carole was the youngest of 6 children. Carole graduated from Naperville High School on June 12, 1958. On March 12, 1960 she was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. In 1963 Carole had the privilege of attending the “Everlasting Good News” assembly in several countries around the world. In 1968 she moved to Denver, Colorado where she met and then married Henry Meketuk on May 24, 1969. They had 2 children Jared and Rebecca.

Carole enjoyed traveling with her family, raising her children, spending time with friends and above all serving her God Jehovah. In 1997 Carole and Henry welcomed Carlos into the family when he married their daughter Rebecca. In 2002 her grandson Jonathan was born and he was the light of her life. In 2006 Carole and Henry moved from South Dakota to Lander, Wyoming so they could be closer to their daughter, son in law and grandson.

Carole was preceded in death by her father Joseph Hester Bolin, her mother Georgia Rebecca Bolin( Sovereign), brothers Howard Bolin, Kale Bolin and Joseph Bolin and sister Abby Krasuski and her husband Henry Meketuk.

Carole is survived by her children Jared Meketuk and Rebecca Gonzales, her grandson Jonathan Gonzales, Sister Madeline Rott and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Carole loved watching her grandson Jonathan grow up and graduate high school. She loved the many trips she took with Henry, her son Jared and her daughter Rebecca. She was a generous and loving mother, wife, sister and friend. She will be remembered by her family and many friends for her kindness and love for others and most of all for her love for Jehovah God.