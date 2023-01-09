April 1, 1956 – January 3, 2023

Carol Lynn Gdula, Cherished Wife, Proud Mother/Grandmother, and Beloved Friend passed away peacefully in her home on January 3, 2023 at the age of 66 with her devoted soul mate at her side. Despite her many health problems, she faced throughout her life, her faith stayed strong as she touched many lives throughout her years and will be truly missed.

Carol was born April 1, 1956, to her parents Richard Edward Kumpf and Norma Jean Nokes in San Antonio, Texas. Due to her father being apart of the Air Force she moved around quite a bit. She graduated from Clovis High School, New Mexico in 1974. During her school years she accomplished First Flute and Picalo which essentially made her the best of her class. She won many awards during her years with band and girl scouts.

She married childhood friend, Adam Jesse Flores on September 14, 1974, and had three boys: Anthony, Adam and Alex. Married into a military family they moved around to many places including Texas, Germany and Georgia. Her boys truly meant the world to her, and she was their biggest supporter. Adam and Carol parted their ways in 1999.

Shortly after she moved to Lander and met her Love of her life Marshall and married March 31, 2001. They spent 22 happy years together and created many lifelong memories. Together they shared their love for air shows with the Thunder Birds and Blue Angels, date nights, movies, family and friends. Carol had a passion for cooking feasts, baking cookies and cakes for different events, collecting dolls and reading Nancy Drew Mystery books. She also adored her dachshund family members Anna and Kristoff. She enjoyed taking them to Weiner dog races and shows. Her true selfless character was one of her best traits. She worked for Community Entry Services (CES) for 21 years and retired November 2021. She cared for so many and thought of them as family. Carol was one to accept all individuals that crossed her path as one of the family. She adored her grandchildren and enjoyed time spent with them. She always made sure to make it to their games, competitions and awards.

Carol was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal parents and grandparents, and brother Richard. She is survived by her husband Marshall, ex-husband Adam (Patsy), Sons Anthony (Teresa), Adam (Nicole), and Alex. Stepson Russell (Elizabeth), Stepdaughter Denise (Josh) and dear friend Lani. She is also survived by her 19 grandchildren.

Being a faithful member of the Church of Christ in lieu of flowers a Memorial Contribution may be mailed directly to the Lander Church of Christ Benevolence Fund, which assisted with many needs as Carol’s health regressed. Mail to: PO Box 447. Lander, WY 82520. A Celebration of life will take place April 1, 2023 at the Lander Church of Christ. Time to be determined.

