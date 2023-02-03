Carol Joyce Kessinger was born September 29, 1956 in Casper, Wyoming. She died February 1, 2023 at the Help for Health Hospice House following a short battle with cancer.

Carol was the second daughter of Dorothy Joy (Loghry) and Roy Jefferson Kessinger, her parents loved her the most.

She lived in Casper, Wyoming, Van Buren, Ohio, and Robinson, Illinois, before returning to Wyoming in 1970 at the age of 13. Carol graduated from Riverton High School in 1974.

She married Lecky Speer in 1988. They had two sons, Lucky Jefferson and Joseph Roy Speer who were both raised in Riverton. They were later divorced.

Survivors include her sons, Lucky (Cassie) and Joseph (Tiyler) Speer, mother Dorothy Lemire, sisters Karen (Mike) Mitchell and Kelley (Jim) Kasper. Grandsons Ashton Speer, Lucky Speer and Joseph Speer, granddaughters Kynli and Rylie Speer and Abbie and Allie Speer all of Riverton.

She was preceded in death by her father Roy Kessinger in 1970 and her sister Kathy Kessinger in 1974.

As per her request no services will be held.

