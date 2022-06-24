Car Drove into Construction Site Ditch; Vehicle collisions; Three arrests

Riverton Police Blotter from 6/22/22/ ti 6/23/22 at 0700 hours

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law

Doug Bigmedicine, 44, Ethete, arrested on a RPD Warrant at 11:52 a.m. at 9th Street East and East Fremont.

A 63-year-old Riverton man was trespassed from a business location in the 100 block of North Broadway at 8:02p.m.

Chad Gee, 45, Riverton, arrested at 8:15 p.m. in the 400 block of North Federal for two RPD Warrants

Brian Dodge, 36, Riverton, arrested at 10:07 p.m. in the 800 block of East Main for five RPD Warrants

Patrol Calls:

A motorist who drove into a construction site on North Federal and East Sunset ended up in an excavation and became stranded. A report was taken.

A minor two-vehicle collision was reported at 2:53 p.m. in the 2100 block of North Federal.

A report was received of a vandalism to water pipes in the 1700 block of East Park Avenue. A police report said officers were unable to verify the vandalism.

A minor two-vehicle collision between two Dodge vehicles was reported at 4:14 pm. in the 1100 block of North Federal.