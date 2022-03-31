Latest:

Car Chase involved three agencies on Wednesday; Suspect caught

There was plenty of law enforcement action around Riverton and the surrounding Wind River Reservation yesterday at noon time. A fleeing subject led authorities on a chase that started in Riverton and wound its way across the reservation. According to radio traffic, the suspect was eventually apprhended after his vehicle became damaged. The BIA Wind River Police Department, Sheriff’s office deputies and Riverton police all cooperated in the pursuit.