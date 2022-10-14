Calvert Elected Vice Chair of Corporation for Public Broadcasting

The Board of Directors of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), the steward of the federal government’s investment in public broadcasting, unanimously elected Ruby Calvert as vice chair for the organization. She will serve a one-year term.

“It is an honor to be elected as Vice Chair of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, an organization whose mission I have deeply believed in for more than 40 years,” said Calvert. “I look forward to tackling difficult tasks like building a new interconnection system for public television and radio, managing a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to develop a new nationwide, public safety service, and continuing to be a good steward of our federal appropriation.”

“I’m delighted that Ruby has been elected to the Vice-Chair position,” said Wyoming PBS General Manager Terry Dugas. “She is in a unique position to represent to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting the interests of not only Wyoming PBS but all smaller PBS stations.”

Calvert, of Riverton, WY, worked at Wyoming PBS from its inception in 1983 until her retirement in 2015. She served as General Manager of the station from 2007-2015 and as President of the Wyoming PBS Foundation from 2006-2016. Prior to becoming general manager, she was the director of programming for 24 years, leading the production team to produce the station’s signature series “MainStreet, Wyoming” and “Capitol Outlook.” She has served on the boards of PBS, America’s Public Television Stations, and the Wyoming State Board of Education, which she chaired for two years. She has served on the CPB board since 2018.

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), a private, nonprofit corporation created by Congress in 1967, is the steward of the federal government’s investment in public broadcasting. It helps support the operations of more than 1,500 locally managed and operated public television and radio stations nationwide. CPB is also the largest single source of funding for research, technology and program development for public radio, television and related online services. For more information, visit cpb.org, follow us on Twitter @CPBmedia, Facebook, and LinkedIn and subscribe for email updates.

Wyoming PBS is a non-commercial, educational institution and cultural resource dedicated to telling Wyoming’s stories. Wyoming PBS can be viewed on various channels across Wyoming over-the-air, on cable, and on satellite. Wyoming PBS can also be streamed live and viewed on demand at wyomingpbs.org and with the PBS app.