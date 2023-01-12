Calvert Appointed to Second Term on Corporation for Public Broadcasting Board

U.S. Senator John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) announced that Riverton resident Ruby Calvert has been confirmed by the U.S. Senate to be a member of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) board. This will be Ruby’s second term on the board.

“Ruby has served in the public television system in Wyoming and nationally for nearly 40 years. She’s a fierce advocate for public media that enriches, informs and educates the public,” said Barrasso. “Throughout her career, Ruby has shown she can tackle challenges unique to rural states while being a responsible steward of taxpayer dollars. She will continue to represent Wyoming and rural America well on the Corporation for Public Broadcasting board.”

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting oversees the government’s investment in public broadcasting, which supports the operations of nearly 1,500 locally owned and operated public television and radio stations nationwide. The president of the United States appoints each member, who, after confirmation by the Senate, serves a six-year term.

Calvert worked for the Wyoming Public Broadcasting Service (WY PBS) in Riverton for more than 30 years, including 10 years as general manager of the station and president of the Wyoming PBS Foundation. Calvert also served two terms on the national PBS Board.