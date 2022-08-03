Butterfield to move up to City Administrator in Riverton

Riverton’s City Public Works Director and Airport Manager is the city’s new Administrator. That decision was made following a marathon executive session in which the city’s attorney, Rick Sollars, was present at Tuesday night’s city council meeting. The executive session lasted for several hours, with the councilors coming back into regular session around 11 p.m, according to Mayor Richard Gard, who made the announcement on WyoTodayRadio’s Let’s Talk Fremont program Wednesday morning.

Gard said Tony Tolstedt’s last day as City Administrator is today, and that Butterfield will transition into his new job immediately. “Last time it took months to find Tony, and now we will have an easy transfer.

Gard said Butterfield is well versed in city operations and has worked with Tolstedt on many projects during his time here. Butterfield was named the city’s public works director some six years ago.