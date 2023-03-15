Business Council Has Created Wyoming Venture Capital (WYVC) Funding Opportunity

Wyoming has been approved for up to $58.4 million dollars available through the U.S. Treasury’s State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) program. With those funds we have created our newest funding opportunity, Wyoming Venture Capital (WYVC), designed to support the innovation and growth needs of entrepreneurs across the state. WYVC is an equity financing option for Wyoming high-growth companies with an eye toward an exit in the future.
WYVC will utilize two investment strategies – the Direct Strategy and Funds Strategy – to support the growth of Wyoming entrepreneurs. The program targets contributing 20% to selected funds or companies’ fundraising rounds with a maximum of up to a 50% contribution, or $5 million.
Ultimately, both strategies are designed to support in-state companies and to help bridge the early gaps in startup equity funding.
Applications will open in early April 2023.
If you have questions please check the current WYVC FAQ’s before reaching out. 307-757-0805 – gordon.finnegan@wyo.gov
About the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI)
The American Rescue Plan reauthorized and expanded SSBCI, which was originally established in 2010 and was successful in increasing access to capital for small businesses and entrepreneurs. The new SSBCI builds on this model by providing nearly $10 billion to states, the District of Columbia, territories, and Tribal governments to increase access to capital and promote entrepreneurship, especially in traditionally underserved communities as they emerge from the pandemic. SSBCI funding is expected to catalyze up to $10 of private investment for every $1 of SSBCI capital funding, amplifying the effects of this funding and providing small business owners with the resources they need to sustainably grow and thrive.
Investment Strategies
|Strategy
|Funding
|Typical Customer
|Anticipated Schedule
|Direct Strategy
|Venture Capital Investments
|Wyoming-based early-stage startups and high growth companies
|Following completed application, selection process takes 30-45 days before funding
|Funds Strategy
|Fund-Level LP Investments
|Regional Wyoming-focused venture capital funds
|Following completed application, selection process takes 30-45 days before committment