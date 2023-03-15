Business Council Has Created Wyoming Venture Capital (WYVC) Funding Opportunity

Wyoming has been approved for up to $58.4 million dollars available through the U.S. Treasury’s State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) program. With those funds we have created our newest funding opportunity, Wyoming Venture Capital (WYVC), designed to support the innovation and growth needs of entrepreneurs across the state. WYVC is an equity financing option for Wyoming high-growth companies with an eye toward an exit in the future.

WYVC will utilize two investment strategies – the Direct Strategy and Funds Strategy – to support the growth of Wyoming entrepreneurs. The program targets contributing 20% to selected funds or companies’ fundraising rounds with a maximum of up to a 50% contribution, or $5 million.

Ultimately, both strategies are designed to support in-state companies and to help bridge the early gaps in startup equity funding.

Applications will open in early April 2023.

If you have questions please check the current WYVC FAQ’s before reaching out. 307-757-0805 – gordon.finnegan@wyo.gov