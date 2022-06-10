Buffalo Marine killed in Osprey Aircraft Crash Wednesday

U.S. Senator John Barrasso (R-WY) released the following statement regarding the news that Seth Rasmuson of Buffalo, WY was one of the U.S. Marines killed when an Osprey aircraft crashed in southern California on Wednesday.

“We are deeply saddened to learn today about the death of one of Wyoming’s U.S. Marines, Seth Rasmuson. There is certainly more to learn about what happened yesterday, and much more we need to hear about his life and service to our country. Today, we mourn this tragic loss. Bobbi and I are holding Seth and his family in our prayers.”