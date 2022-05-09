Budget Hearings Continuing at Commissioners; Sheriff’s Update; Ambulance Update Tuesday

The Fremont County Commissioners will meet in regular session Tuesday morning at the courthouse in Lander with a full agenda, including the monthly report from Sheriff Ryan Lee, an update from Frontier Ambulance, a succession plan for the Wellness Program Coordinator Vacancy and Revenue Projections for the coming fiscal year.

Budget hearings are set for the County Treasurer, the Public Health Nurse, Fremont County Museum System, ISS, Vehicle Maintenance, The Sheriff’s Office, Cast, Youth Services and Juvenile Treatment Center, plus the county’s Recreation Commission. The meeting will be zoomed. See the agenda and zoom llnk below and at Wyotoday.com.