JOB TITLE: Budget Analyst

DEPARTMENT: Executive

REPORTS TO: ​​ CEO

SALARY: ​​ Negotiable

JOB TYPE: ​ Permanent/Full-Time/Exempt

OPEN DATE: April 25, 2022 CLOSE DATE: Until filled

JOB OVERVIEW:

This position is to perform a variety of complex budget duties, utilizing a professional knowledge of budget principles and procedures in carrying out assignments including preparing detailed budget estimates, justifications, and budget execution plans.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Performs budget development, formulation and/or execution functions for assigned programs or administrative budget areas.

Monitors, reviews, and reconciles commitments, obligations, reimbursable orders.

Assures that obligations incurred and resulting expenditures of funds are in accordance with pertinent laws and regulations.

Tracks obligations, expenditures, and the flow of funds. Ensures fund availability for the processing of obligating documents.

Works with managers and program specialists in the development of annual work plans and schedules for the execution of approved budgets.

Recommends reprogramming and adjustments to work plans to account for changes in funding levels, program changes, and unanticipated expenses.

Maintains complex databases, registers, and other budget tracking systems employed by the organization.

Interprets complex regulations, directives and policies and provides authoritative advice and assistance to program managers.

Compiles data and prepares a variety of reoccurring reports and analyses related to financial management issues such as the status of funds, obligations, and FTE (Full-Time Equivalent) usage.

Reviews and edits budget submissions for reasonableness, accuracy, and conformance with procedures and guidelines.

Contributes to larger, more complex reporting requirements originating from the office of Management and Budget (0MB), the Department, Congress, etc.

Other duties as assigned to maintain/enhance the operation of the department.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting, Public Administration, Business Administration, or related field with 3+ years’ experience in healthcare finance or budgetary analysis.

Strong technical skills and proficiency with Microsoft Office, advanced Excel, and advanced database skills.

Knowledge of budgetary systems, reporting programs and networks, with the ability to identify opportunities for enhanced practices.

Knowledge of existing and emerging budgetary technologies and industry best practices.

Skilled at evaluating budgetary analytics and understanding content within the data.

Strong business insight with understanding of the organization and various functions.

Must be able to pass a criminal background check under the Indian Child Protection Act and Family Act (P.L.101-630).

IMPORTANT APPLICATION CRITERIA:

Submit a complete application with supporting documents to WRFCHC Human Resource Department located at 120 North 6th East St (Old DFS Bldg.), Riverton WY.

Fillable online application and download applications are also available at windriver.care and can be emailed to human.resources@windrivercares.com.

For any questions, please contact Susan Apodaca 307-851-5100.

Supporting documents: Proof of Covid Vaccination and Booster, Driver’s License, Tribal ID, High School Diploma/GED, Degree or professional credentials, and other supporting documents that verify required qualifications.

Applicants who have a current application on file, please submit a letter of interest for each position in which you want to be considered for. The letter should address how you meet each qualification. Telephone calls are not accepted in place of an employment application or letter of interest.

Background investigation, drug and alcohol screening are required as a condition of employment. Refusal will render the applicant ineligible for employment.