June 4, 1946 – June 9, 2023

Bryan Howard Trosper passed away on June 9, 2023 at his residence in Mill Creek, Wyoming. He was 77 years old.

Wake will be held on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 7 p.m. at Wyoming Indian High School gymnasium followed by an all night wake at 144 Trosper Lane. Funeral services will be Thursday, June 15, 2023 at Wyoming Indian High School gymnasium at 10 a.m. with interment to follow at St. Michael’s Mission in Ethete.

Bryan Howard Trosper was born June 4, 1946, the son of the late James Trosper, Sr. and Bridgette (Friday) Trosper. Bryan was raised and spent the majority of his life in the Mill Creek area.

Bryan worked as a guide in Dubois and Jackson with his brother Merton for five years. For 40 years, Bryan worked at Wyoming Indian High School as a Home School Coordinator. He didn’t consider this a job because he thoroughly enjoyed the students he worked with; his relationships with the families of Wyoming Indian helped many, providing a valuable connection between the school and student’s homes.

For 29 years Bryan coached basketball at Wyoming Indian alongside Alfred Redman, Dave Long, Tom Rogers, Craig Ferris, and Mike Hiwalker. Bryan helped coach the Chiefs on their historic 50 and 0 winning streak. He shared many stories of his travels to basketball games and tournaments. In 2012, he retired from Wyoming Indian Schools but continued to coach the Lady Chiefs beside Aleta Moss. Bryan remained a loyal Chiefs and Lady Chiefs fan.

A rancher for much of his life, he worked alongside his brothers, putting in long hours regardless of the weather or temperature. Branding and moving cattle to the range were his favorite things to do as he got to spend time with family and friends. He enjoyed teaching his grandchildren his extensive knowledge about the ranching life. He traveled to numerous rodeos and qualified for the Indian National Finals Rodeo for team roping in 2010 and 2012 in Las Vegas, Nevada, something he was very proud of.

Bryan traveled to many basketball tournaments as a player, a coach, and a fan. He made many friends on the basketball tournament circuit, maintaining these relationships when he traveled to watch his children, grandchildren, and extended family play the game he loved. An avid supporter of the youth, he always made sure he attended sporting events, rodeos, or any occasion to support not only his family but his community. All you had to do was tell him when you had an event and he made sure he was in the stands cheering you on.

Bryan was a man of sharp wit and had the innate ability to use words/actions to make you laugh. No one was safe from his teasing; his humor was greatly appreciated and could lighten the toughest of times. He loved to laugh and was well known for his sense of humor.

Bryan is survived by his best friend in the whole world Arline Trosper; children Wildene Trosper, Colleen Trosper, Donna (Dwight) Trosper-Ferris, Truman (Leta) Trosper, Loula (Phil)

Krause; brothers Milton (Patricia) Trosper, Sr., Lydell Thunder; sisters Marvene Thunder, Clarinda Thunder, Janell Thunder (Harold), Rhonda (Shannon) Glenmore, numerous nieces and nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren; The Thunder, Sage, Goggles, Friday, Hanway, Dewey, Goodman, St. Clair, Quiver, and Shakespeare families.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sons Glen Trosper and Myron Chavez, Sr.; Brothers James Merton Trosper, William Trosper, Frank Armajo, John Goodman, Keith Goggles, Glen Earl Trosper, Kenneth “Butch” Trosper, Curtis LeClair, Sr., Byron Sage, Ralph Curry, and Bob Brown; Sister Harriett Trosper; Uncles Truman Friday, Ben Friday, Jr., Chris Goggles, Bill Thunder, Chester Friday, Sam Friday, William Trosper, and Joe Sage; Aunts Effie Trosper-Friday, Hazel Trosper-Sage, Caroline Friday-Goggles, Verna Trosper-Thunder, Cecelia Friday, and Nellie Friday-Shakespeare.

In our time of grief, the family apologizes if we failed to mention any other family members and friends.

