February 22nd, 1952 – March 8th 2023

Bruce Glen Corbett, 71 of Lander Wy died on March 8th 2023 at his home in Lander, WY. A public viewing will be held from 9am to 11am, Friday March 17th. Funeral Services will follow at 11am, Friday March 17th at Hudson’s Funeral Home, 680 Mount hope Drive, Lander WY. Following the service, a reception will be held at the Inn at Lander (east wing) located at 260 Grandview Dr, Lander WY.

Bruce Glen Corbett was born on February 22nd, 1952 to Samuel Glen Corbett and Alberta Jane Smith in Lander Wy. Bruce graduated from high school in 1971. In 1972 he joined the Army. He married his first wife in June of 1974. They settled in Jeffrey City Wy and later in Muddy Gap Wy. They went on to have four children, Carly Jo, Jay, Jill and Jessica. They moved to lander in 1990, and divorced in 1998. Bruce married his second wife in 2005, they lived in Riverton Wy during their marriage, and divorced in 2014. He returned home to Lander Wy following his divorce and in August of 2015 he met his soulmate Paula Whitlock.

Bruce worked and played hard. He had many occupations over the years; he was a heavy equipment operator, truck driver, and cowboy. The jobs he enjoyed the most were the ones that put him in his tractor. Whether it was farming or removing snow, if he was in his tractor he was enjoying life. Early in his life when it was time to play he enjoyed roping and pack horse races. Throughout his life he loved to go camping, hunting, and fishing. He also enjoyed going for rides out in the middle of nowhere in his side by side or truck. But the last several years of his life, his all time favorite pastime was going to the casino.

Bruce knew no stranger, he always had a smile on his face and a joke to tell.

He is preceded in death by, his mother; Alberta Smith, father; Glen Corbett, brother; Carl Corbett, cousin; Jack Corbett, Sister and brother in law; Carol and Joe Stamm, son; Jay Corbett and other close family and friends.

He is survived by his sister; Theo Powers, Daughter and son in law; Van and Jody Crain, Girl Friend; Paula Whitlock. All of his Grandchildren; Sarah and Kyle Heinrich, Amanda Senn and Gage Ray, Hali Crain, Mike Crain, Amber and Josh McAuley. All of his Great Grandchildren; Daxton Senn, Lilah Ray, Alexis McAuley, Abby Wolosin And Easton McAuley. Daughters; Jill and Jessica. And thousands of close family and friends.

Memorial Contributions may be mailed directly to Jody Crain at 20 Roberts Rd, Lander WY 82520.

