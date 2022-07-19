April 9, 1954 – July 16, 2022

Bruce Duane Fitzgerald, loving father and husband, passed away July 16, 2022 due to long term heatlh problems. We will miss him dearly. Bruce is survived by his wife Julene Kate Fitzgerald, daughter Cabrina Fitzgerald (Jason Hope), Sons Levi Fitzgerald (Amber Zarimer), Blake Fitzgerald, Sisters Marylou Crimmins (Tim Crimmins), Beth Fitzgerald, brother Billy Fitzgerald, eight grandchildren, one great-grand daughter, and his wife Sally Evelyn Bunker. May he rest in peace. There will be a funeral service at 10 AM, July 20, 2022 at Nalders Funeral Home in Shelley Idaho. Interment to follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. Bruce was raised in Lander, WY before moving to Idaho.

