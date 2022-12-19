BRRRRR…. Cold weather to continue Monday

Another cold day today with sunshine and some clouds. Gusty winds continue in Natrona County. Snow will move into the west tonight and continue into Wednesday. An Arctic Front will drop across the state Wednesday and bring bitterly cold for the end of the week. Today’s high temperatures are expected to reach 27 at Dubois, 22 at Thermopolis and Worland, 21 in Lander, 17 at Shoshoni and 16 at Riverton. Tonight’s lows 11 below at Shoshoni, nine below at Riverton, seven below at Worland, two below at Lander and Thermopolis and 10 above at Dubois.