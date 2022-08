By Jeff Ribitski, WyoTodayMedia

The standoff on West Adams Street in Riverton on Thursday, August 11th, that was first reported as a possible hostage situation, ended without incident as children allegedly being held in a trailer by a man wanted on an active arrest warrant were released unharmed. Arrested on the warrant after the brief standoff was Austin Paul, 31, of Riverton. Paul agreed to leave the trailer and was peacefully taken into custody, according to RPD Captain Wes Romero.