September 18, 1981 – April, 20, 2022

Brian “Buckus/Bucky” J. Bearing, 40, of Riverton, WY passed away in an accident on Wednesday, April, 20, 2022. A rosary will be recited on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 7:00 pm at Dan Black’s home on Bitterroot Drive in Beaver Creek, wake will follow. A second rosary will be recited on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 7:00 pm at Benson C’Bearing’s home at 442 Little Wind River Bottom Road, a wake will follow. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, April 29, 2022, at St. Stephens Catholic Church with burial to follow at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery.



Brian Jason Bearing was born on September 18, 1981 in Riverton to Benson J. C’Bearing Sr. and Anna Rita (Bell) C’Bearing. He attended schools in Arapahoe, Thermopolis, and St. Stephens.



He worked as a carpenter, ranch hand, and a substitute teacher at Headstart.



Brian enjoyed fishing, hunting and riding horses.



He is survived by his sons Hunter Bearing-Brown and Michael Bethel; daughter, Trinity Bethel; father, Benson C’Bearing, Sr; brothers, Brent Bearing and family, and Isaac Bell, Sr. and family; sisters, Bernadette C’Bearing and family, and Ginger Bell and family, Stephanie Bell and family, Agnes Bell and family; and one grandson; uncles Dennis C’Bearing and family, Eugne C’Bearing and family, Larry Makeshine and family, Roger Bell and family, and Marty Bell and family; aunties, Denis Bearing and family, Felicia Bearing and family, Cynthia Niedo and family, Charlie Whiteman and family, Christina Stups, Julie Bearing, and Theo Bearing and family; and the families of Spoonhunter, Trumbull, SunRhodes, Potters, Antelop, Littleshield, Langs, Zavala, Dresser, Weed, Friday, Miller, O’Neil, Warren, Thunder, Jenkins, Whiteman, Wolf, St.Clair, Hanway, Goggles, DeCoteau, Ani, Bell, Monroe, Wagon, Means, Sage, Other Medicine, Stups, Makeshine, Atene, Tsosie, James, Lawson, Blake, Waterman, Black, YellowPlume, C’Bearing, Bearing, Buck, Madrigal, Bearing Black, and Yellow Robe. We are sorry if we forgot anyone.



He was preceded in death by his mother, Anna Bell C’Bearing, paternal grandparents, Dennis and Rose Bearing; maternal grandparents, Anthony and Delphia Bell; and brothers, Chili’O Antelope, Benson C’Bearing Jr., Joshua C’Bearing and John Dennis C’Bearing.; uncle, Dudley C’Bearing; Aunties, Eugenia C’Bearing and Carolyn C’Bearing; and nephews, Bradean Black and Johnnie Whiteman



