Brewfest Weekend Special Enforcement Resulted in Four DUI Arrests

A Fremont County multi-agency impaired driving enforcement operation conducted operations to coincide with SafeRide and the Lander Brewfest on June 9-10, with the operation resulting in 136 traffic stops, 4 arrests of impaired drivers, and 6 controlled substance arrests.

While the Fremont County DUI Task Force prioritizes impaired driving, officers, deputies and troopers issued 28 speeding citations, 24 citations for other offenses, and made 12 other arrests. The task force issued 88 warnings during the 3-day operation. The task force also wrote 5 seat belt citations.

No impaired driving fatalities were reported during the operation.

During 2022, 13 drug and alcohol-related fatal crashes occurred in Fremont County. Nine of the 13 fatalities were alcohol related. This is according to the just released 2022 Wyoming Report on Traffic Crashes available from the WYDOT Highway Safety Program.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force includes the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and the Lander, Riverton, Shoshoni, and Wind River police departments.

The purpose of the Fremont County DUI Task Force is to reduce fatal crashes through the enforcement of impaired driving and seatbelt laws. These enforcement efforts are supported by a media campaign that stresses law enforcement’s zero-tolerance stance on impaired driving and commitment to seat belt enforcement.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force will be at work again over the July 4 holiday weekend.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force recommends safe alternatives to drinking and driving:

Remember that it is never OK to drink and drive. Even if you’ve had only 1 alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use SafeRide;

If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact Fremont County law enforcement or dial 911;

Have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys away and plan to get your friend home safely.

