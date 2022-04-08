Brett’s Business Builders Mentor Training coming Monday

The Late Brett Watson’s wish was to create a business opportunity for kids who wanted to have a summer lemonade stand, or any light beverage or snack stand, to get a foothold on business practices. Watson, a member of the Riverton School Board when he passed due to Pancreatic Cancer last year, thought an entrepreneurial start through a summertime business would be a great start for kids to learn how to run a business. Each kid in the program would need a mentor to help them get started. The first training for mentors is coming up. See below for information: