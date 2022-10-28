Breezy with nearly seasonable temperatures for Friday

The National Weather Service Station in Riverton is reporting breezy wind conditions are expected along the eastern slopes of the Absaroka Mountains and from the Green Mountains through Natrona County this afternoon. Scattered high clouds will pass through the area today with close to seasonable temperatures. Today’s high temperatures will be in the upper 40s for Dubois and Jeffrey City, in the low to mid 50s for Lander, Riverton and Shoshoni, and in the mid-to upper 50s for Thermopolis and Worland.