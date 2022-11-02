Breezy to Windy Wednesday, Snow East of the Divide Tonight.

Snow will spread into western Wyoming this morning. Expect a dry and breezy to windy day in the east. A mix of rain and snow spreads eastward tonight; changing to all snow late. Slippery roads are possible for the Thursday morning commute as snow continues. Today’s high temperatures will be around 40 at Dubois, the mid-50s at Lander and Jeffrey City, the upper-50s for Riverton and Shoshoni and the low-60s for Thermopolis and Worland.

The biggest impacts will be East of the Continental Divide and Sweetwater County. Use caution if you have to travel in these areas, especially later tonight and Thursday morning: