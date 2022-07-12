October 17, 1989 – July 6, 2022

Bradley Dean Hill, 32 of Lander, WY died on July 6th, 2022 at Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center. Wake services will be held Tuesday July 12th, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Hall, Fort Washakie WY. Brad will be taken to his grandmothers house overnight at #103 South Fork Road, McLeod’s Residence. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday July 13th, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Rocky Mountain Hall. Burial will take place at Sacajawea Cemetery.



Bradley Dean Hill was born on 10/17/1989 to Vernon Dean Jackson and LaWayne Alice Hill in Lander, WY.

Bradley attended St. Stephens Elementary School, St. Stephens WY, Vernal Middle School, Vernal, UT & Graduated from Wyoming Indian High School, Ethete WY.

After High School Brad was working at Colorado as a sprinkler fitter and later installing piping for Fire Suppression Systems. When he moved to back to Utah he was working at Water Settlement Dept. With Northern Ute Tribe. He was recently employed with Ethete Early Head-start as a hot spot cleaner and occasionally filling in as a substitute teacher.

Brad enjoyed playing softball and loved to play in softball tournaments locally and out of state, enjoyed playing basketball, hunting, fishing, camping & traveling. Brad was a Green Bay Packers fan & also a KU Jayhawks Basketball fan.

Brad is proceeded in death by his mother, LaWayne Hill. Baby Brother Willie Taylor Hill, Uncles Shawn Ridley, Ryan McLeod, Bobbie Lewis, Aunty Donna “Babes” Jackson, Grandmother Gertrude Jackson, Great-Grandparents Ernest Hill & Alice Barney, Benton & Marjorie Ridley.

Brad is survived by his companion Alexandria Winn, step-daughter Skuya Medicinehorse, son Easton RedLance Hill. Father Vernon Jackson & step-mother Lalena Jackson. Siblings Sabrina Jackson, Ian Penn & Anisa Jackson. Grandmothers Ivora Hill & Florence McLeod. Grandfather Eaglechief Ridley. Great-Grandmother Mildred Weeks. Uncles Newlynn Ridley, Quenton Ridley. Aunts Percille McLeod, Jacqueline McLeod, Trish Secakuku & LaReen Secakuku. Cousins Chaske Ridley, Makenzie Ridley, Jaybin Secakuku-Favel, Preston McLeod, Jocelyn Enos, Rianne Enos, Salome Enos, Antoine Tidzump, Jay Hill, Elway Hill, Jordan St. Clair. Nipwater Family, Ridley Family, Hill Family, LaRose Family

