December 16, 1959 – June 19, 2023

Bradford “Brad” Bath, 63, of Arapahoe, Wyoming passed away at his home on Monday, June 19, 2023. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, June 30, 2023, at Davis Funeral Home with interment to follow at Mountain View Cemetery. At 4:00 pm a reception will be held at the Riverton Elks Lodge.

Bradford James Bath was born on December 16, 1959 in Riverton, WY to Donald Henry and Peggy (Gladney) Bath. He was raised on the family ranch/farm in Arapahoe. He graduated from Riverton High School with the class of 1978. He received his Associates Degree in Agriculture from Casper College.

Brad was baptized at Trinity Lutheran Church in Riverton in March of 1960.

Brad and his parents, Don and Peggy, started one of the largest Limousine Cattle herds west of the Mississippi. He was known for raising show cattle that took many awards. He worked on the ranch/farm until his mother passed in 1998. For several years, he worked for the Weber Farms in Arapahoe before transitioning to the Head of Maintenance at Wind River Rehabilitation and Care Center from 2004 to 2018. Most recently he worked as Head of Maintenance at Help for Help Hospice Home.

In his spare time, Brad enjoyed golfing, riding his motorcycle, being around friends, was an avid Denver Broncos fan, loved hot rods, and was a Foos Ball Champion.

He is survived by his sons, Barry Joseph, Nicholas Shane, and Eric James Bath; his grandchildren, Ryan Lacy and Lexi Bath; and two great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Peggy Bath; brother, Mark Bath, and son, Troy James Bath.

Memorial may be made to Fremont Cattlewomen in care of Davis Funeral Home, 2203 West Main Street, Riverton, WT 82501.

On-line condolences may be made at TheDavisFuneralHome.com