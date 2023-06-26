Boysen Campgrounds seeing high water; Several Sites Closed

High water in Boysen Reservoir has caused flooding in areas and prompted park officials to temporarily close a small number of campsites and day-use areas.

Portions of Tough Creek and Tamarask campgrounds have been affected by the flooding but other campgrounds remain open. Park staff have notified those with reservations affected by the flooding and relocated them to other campgrounds or canceled if necessary.

Boat ramps remain open as well as the Boysen Marina, however high water is expected through mid-late July. Please use caution in areas of high water especially in and around the Wind River below Boysen Dam.

To check on the status of your camping reservation please log in to your Reserve America account at www.wyo-park.com or call Boysen State Park headquarters at 307-876-2796.